Selling Sunset is one of the most popular real estate reality shows. While season 9 is currently being filmed, Netflix has paused Nicole Young’s journey on the edition in the middle of it. Fans were shocked when the news came out recently and wondered about the potential reason behind it.

A report has now alleged that her exit from the show was due to Chrishell Stause, who has been feuding with Nicole for a while. The drama on the series is definitely amping up as the seasons pass, and here’s what we know about the reality star’s filming pause and the alleged reason behind it.

Selling Sunset: Was Nicole Young’s Filming Paused Due To Feud With Chrishell Stause?

During a conversation with US Weekly, Nicole confirmed that she had a call with the production two days ago, during which they told her that she had not been fired from the cast but had chosen to pause her filming schedule for about a week “to protect” her “from situations on set” that were “very contentious.”

She revealed that she is still debating whether or not she wants to continue filming in that environment “with so many infuriating double standards.” The reality star called Selling Sunset “a great opportunity and a wild ride,” but it is clear that it is not her life or identity. She further continued, “Thankfully, in the real world, my life and personality can’t be edited or misconstrued.”

Nicole pointed out that there were attempts to portray her “negatively to fit into a produced storyline.” Previously, TMZ had reported that after a big feud between Nicole and the other agents from Oppenheim Group at the all-cast dinner, things went from bad to worse right in front of the cameras.

Drama Between Nicole Young and Chrishell Strause

Nicole is then reported to have filmed a scene with Jason Oppenheim from O Group, who suggested she “take a step back from the office.” According to the portal, she hasn’t filmed anything since that scene. To add to it, back in 2024, Chrishell threatened that she wouldn’t come back to the series.

The condition was that Nicole would not be called back. But when season 9 started filming, it was revealed that Chrishell and Nicole were back, and the former had agreed only on the terms that she would be paid a lot more than earlier. For the uninitiated, Nicole joined the show as a main cast member in season 6. She was previously featured as a guest from seasons 3 to 5.

Chrishelle, on the other hand, has been a full-time cast member from the first season to the current one. The last season, with 11 episodes, was released in September 2024. As previously told, the 9th season is being filmed. The series premiered on Netflix in 2019, and its success has led to a few spinoffs: Selling The OC, Selling The City, and Selling Tampa.

