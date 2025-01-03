One of the most popular reality television shows on Netflix remains Selling Sunset. Fans are excited and waiting for the next edition. The wait won’t be too long, considering season 9 of the real estate show is currently being filmed. Amanza Smith has been a main cast member since season 2 and has revealed what’s happening on the filming front of Selling Sunset.

Amanza Smith Calls Selling Sunset Season 9 “Chaotic”

During a conversation with OK! Magazine, Amanza detailed how the filming was going and expressed, “It’s already chaotic. Full on chaotic.” For those unversed, Selling Sunset season 9 has been filming for a while, but the cast got a little break for the holidays, and the cameras have since been picked up again. The reality star stated she is opting for a “very positive mindset.”

Amanza is also trying “to stay out of the drama” at The Oppenheim Group and has accepted that it has “worked the best.” She revealed that any time she has tried to intervene, even when it was fair or right, it “turned around and bit” her “in the a**” which is why she has been staying out of it for her own good. She also spoke about how season 9 is entirely of good fashion.

“I really do feel like everybody has upped the game,” she said, adding that it was getting harder to stay original when dressing up. Amanza also divulged that Selling Sunset has evolved into more than real estate. “I think now it’s fashion, real estate, and drama,” she explained and talked about slowly straying father from real estate.

Amanza Smith On Straying From Real Estate To Art

“To stay on the show, I think I have to do real estate a bit,” she accepted but mentioned that she has been “super honest” that real estate isn’t her passion. “I don’t wake up and think about real estate. I wake up, and I do think about art. I think about being creative,” Amanza further explained.

She added that she will do real estate in some capacity and is not retiring from the world, but she is keenly focused on art, and Selling Sunset has very wholeheartedly “embraced it.” Amanza said that people enjoyed her art and creative vision, for which she is grateful. She is not too interested in sitting in an office and hearing questions about when she’ll sell a house.

The model reiterated that people actually see that she can do something. “It’s been cool to have people around the world see my art, and it’s been beneficial,” Amanza concluded about her pivot to art and Selling Sunset.

Meanwhile, the last season’s 11 episodes were released in September 2024. All eight seasons of the real estate show are available to stream on Netflix.

