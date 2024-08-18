Selling Sunset is back! The agents of one of Netflix’s most popular real estate series are all geared up to sell some lavish properties in the new season while also getting involved in intense drama with each other. The Oppenheim Group seems to be in trouble at this time as the market is in crisis, and the agents have to deal with several personal and professional challenges. If you are excited about Selling Sunset Season 8, here are all the details about the reality series.

Selling Sunset Season 8: Release Date and Trailer

Selling Sunset Season 8 is all set to premiere on Netflix on September 6th, 2024. The show will feature 11 episodes, with the complete season being dropped at once at 12:00 am PT / 3:00 am ET. With a trailer, Netflix gave a glimpse of all the drama set to unfold in Selling Sunset Season 8. Watch it below:

Selling Sunset Season 8: Cast

The season will mark the return of fan-favorite agents like Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, Bre Tiesi, Nicole Young, Amanza Smith, Mary Fitzgerald, and Chelsea Lazkani. Additionally, a new agent, Alanna Gold, will bring a fresh charm to the Oppenheim Group. The agency’s owners, Jason and Brett Oppenheim, will also appear on the show. However, in a disappointing update, Heather Rae El Moussa will not be seen in the new season.

Selling Sunset Season 8: What to Expect?

As per Netflix, “With the luxury real estate market in crisis, The Oppenheim Group has never been more determined to outsell the competition and ring that bell. But to stay on top, the seasoned agents have to weather both professional and personal challenges as office gossip runs rampant, marriages hang in the balance, and new agents snap at their stilettos. When Season 8 arrives this fall, Chrishell, Mary, Amanza, Chelsea, and the rest of the O Group agents have to list like their livelihoods depend on it — and look good doing it.”

Furthermore, the trailer shows Chrishell toasting to new beginnings, but tensions rise as Bre hints at conflict. Nicole reveals information that could impact families and marriages, setting the stage for significant drama, especially around Chelsea’s recent divorce. Chelsea’s struggles will be a crucial focus in the season as she shares her emotional journey on TikTok, using baking as a coping mechanism. Meanwhile, Chrishell supports her, indicating that friendships will also play a significant role in the show.

