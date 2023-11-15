Selling Sunset Season 7 team has all the reasons to celebrate because it has climbed to the #2 spot in Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows. The ratings considered are for last week (November 6-12) in the English language. All The Light We Cannot See continues to topple the list, and below are all the others who’ve been enjoying massive success!

Last week, Selling Sunset Season 7 was in the 8th place. The curiosity seems to be arousing ahead of the reunion episode that is releasing tomorrow. Fans want to ensure they are up to date before grabbing their tub of popcorn, thus the soaring viewership on Netflix.

Selling Sunset Season 7 has enjoyed a worldwide viewership of 4.7 million within the last week. The reality television series based on real estate and the brokers of The Oppenheim group has been viewed for over 50 million hours within the first ten days of its release. With the reunion episode hitting Netflix tomorrow, fans are excited to see what happens to Chrishell Stause’s bond with Amanza Smith and Jason Oppenheim‘s ex-girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk. On the other hand, Chelsea Lazkani and Bre Tiesi are still at loggerheads, so let’s see if their differences will finally end or grow for the worse.

Chrishell Stause, one of the most famous brokers of the Oppenheim Group, took to her Instagram handle to celebrate the success of Selling Sunset Season 7. She captioned her post, “THANK YOU for making #SellingSunset a huge success AGAIN!! Season 7 and we are #2 GLOBALLY is crazy to me. Catch up now if you haven’t! Reunion airs WED 6pmPST/9EST”

Bre Teisi, who was seen storming out in anger and announcing her exit from Selling Sunset, was also seen celebrating the big win as she reshared Jason Oppenheim’s celebratory story. Will she return? Well, we’ll know tomorrow!

Meanwhile, Selling Sunset is toppled by All The Light We Cannot See, which is #1 on Netflix with a viewership of 10.1 million in the previous week. The popularity seems to be peaking, as this is a further improvement from the 9.8 million views that it garnered in the debut week.

As per Deadline, a new addition to the Top 10 Television shows on Netflix is the animated series Blue Eye Samurai, with a viewership of 2.9 million in the same duration. Escaping Twin Flames and Robbie Williams have also found a place in the top charts, along with Beckham (1.7 million views) continuing to firmly hold its fort.

