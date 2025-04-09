After leaving fans spellbound in 2023, Blue Eye Samurai has finally stirred from its silence, and the news is big. The acclaimed Netflix animated series, which slashed its way into hearts and headlines with razor-sharp storytelling and breathtaking visuals, is officially returning.

However, the road to season two isn’t a short one, and fans will require samurai patience, as the next chapter will not arrive until 2026.

Blue Eye Samurai: A Mission Fueled by Vengeance

The Netflix show, set in Edo-period Japan, centers on Mizu, a blade-forging warrior hiding more than just her steel. With piercing blue eyes in a society that brands them a mark of shame and a secret identity as a woman, Mizu’s mission is brutal. She aims to hunt down the four white men who could be her father.

It’s a vengeance painted on a historical canvas, and every swing of her sword cuts through layers of identity, honor, and legacy. Adding levity to the blood-soaked quest is Ringo, a noodle vendor with heart and hustle, whose presence balances the show’s edge with warmth and humor.

Not Just Animation But An Experience

Behind the series are creators Amber Noizumi and Michael Green, the same minds behind Logan and Blade Runner 2049. They didn’t just want to make great animation; they wanted audiences to forget it was animation at all.

“We would love this to cross over into every interest – that if you like The Witcher, if you like animation, if you like Game of Thrones, if you like The Crown, if you like historical drama, if you like Shakespeare in Love if you like Tarantino movies, there’s something in Blue Eye Samurai for you,” they expressed in a chat with Netflix’s Tudum after the first season launched, reports The Mirror.

Critical Acclaim and Fan Frenzy

Blue Eye Samurai became a visual and narrative triumph, with a 97% critics rating and 93% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

One viewer wrote, “I watched 5 five episodes of BLUE EYE SAMURAI! This is awesome! Using puppet theater, Mizu’s past is cut back to the present! The reason why Mizu became a vengeance demon is revealed. You can’t watch it without tears. The direction, the movements, the pictures, and the story are amazing. This is now beyond anime! Only three more episodes to go. I can’t watch the rest of the story because it’s too good.”

I watched 5 episodes of BLUE EYE SAMURAI! This is awesome! Using puppet theater, Mizu's past is cut back to the present! The reason why Mizu became a vengeance demon is revealed. You can't watch it without tears. The direction, the movements, the pictures and the story are… pic.twitter.com/TN3FIIdD2E — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) November 21, 2023

Another added, “Blue Eye Samurai is so good. Surpassed expectations at pretty much every turn. I binged it like a dweeb. Episode 6 is pretty much just a hyper-violent playthrough of Tecmo’s Deception. But the greatest trap of all… will be the one I set for Netflix if they don’t renew this.”

Blue Eye Samurai is so good. surpassed expectations at pretty much every turn. binged it like a dweeb. episode 6 is pretty much just a hyper-violent playthrough of Tecmo's Deception. but the greatest trap of all… will be the one i set for netflix if they don't renew this. pic.twitter.com/ScnBs3uRqv — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) November 23, 2023

“Blue Eye Samurai is an absolute work of art, and I highly recommend you watch it. I went in with no idea of what I was getting and no expectations, and I loved every minute of it. Bloody masterpiece, so it is,” wrote a third.

Blue Eye Samurai is an absolute work of art and I highly recommend you watch it. I went in with no idea of what I was getting an no expectations and loved every minute of it. Bloody masterpiece so it is. pic.twitter.com/FF2L9FsHni — Swany 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@SwanForge) January 1, 2024

A Legend Joins the Blade

Now, as Mizu’s journey stretches beyond Japan and into the heart of London, fans can expect even more from the series’ second act. Adding fuel to the fire, animation legend John Aoshima, whose work spans The Simpsons to Avatar: The Last Airbender, has joined the team to direct one of the upcoming episodes. With his signature touch and decades of expertise, anticipation for what’s next has only intensified.

For now, season one remains a streaming gem on Netflix.

