Netflix horror fans are in for a cruel twist this April. The clock is ticking, and some spine-chilling fan favorites are vanishing from the platform faster than you can say “Ghostface.”

At the top of the Netflix chopping block lies Scream (2022), a slick, blood-soaked reboot-meets-sequel that carved its way back into the genre with a vengeance but come April 11, it’s saying its final goodbye.

Horror Titles on the Chopping Block

Directed by Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, the minds behind Ready or Not and V/H/S, this modern Scream ushered in a fresh generation of scream queens and suspects, while still tipping the mask to the franchise’s origins.

And with Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega stepping into the blood-splattered shoes of sisters Sam and Tara Carpenter, it bridged the past and present, even as it marked the first film made without the late Wes Craven’s direction. The movie, dedicated to his legacy, brought back classic survivors and reimagined the slasher whodunnit for a new era.

A Triple Threat for Horror Fans

But if you’re hoping for one last scare with the fifth installment, don’t blink as Netflix will pull the plug in just days. And if that weren’t enough, horror lovers face a triple heartbreak – A Quiet Place: Part II slips into the shadows on April 12, and Hereditary, the A24 nightmare fuel that haunts you long after the credits roll, vanishes by the 15th.

What’s Next for the Scream Franchise?

The Scream saga will continue to live on even though Barrera won’t be returning to the franchise following her dismissal for political reasons, and Ortega opted to bow out as well.

Scream 7 is currently slicing its way through production, aiming for a theatrical release on February 27, 2026. Fans can expect a nostalgic homecoming, with Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox back as Sidney and Gale, alongside the ‘requel’ crew, Mindy and Chad.

Furthermore, Kevin Williamson, the writer and architect of the original four films is set to be behind the camera this time. Oh, and if that’s not enough ‘90s slasher revival for you, keep an eye out on a reboot of I Know What You Did Last Summer that is creeping onto screens July 18, 2025.

Not ready to say goodbye to Scream just yet? You can still catch the 2022 installment over on Paramount+.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: General Hospital Spoilers: Lucky Lashes Out, Anna Gets Alarming News While Trina Is Tempted By Kai’s Offer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News