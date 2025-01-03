Squid Game is currently the talk of the town after its highly anticipated Season 2 was released on December 26, 2024. Netflix’s hit Korean series has become a global phenomenon, and its second season has done justice to its name. Fans of the Netflix drama were shocked after watching the season and the wait for the next part has already started. The end of the second season has left a lot for fans to expect from the next season.

Fortunately for fans, Netflix has already announced that the final part of Squid Game will be released in 2025. However, a recent update has given fans a more significant reason to rejoice.

Netflix posts the Squid Game 2 post-credit scene on YouTube with an interesting caption

Squid Game 2 had a short yet interesting post-credit scene where the Red Light Green Light Doll Young-hee was kept before a new boy doll, Chul-Soo. The official channel of Netflix Korea posted this scene on YouTube recently. However, what drew the eyes of fans was its caption. The video was titled “Squid Game Season 3 2025 Release”. However, in the caption, the video also mentions the release date: “Watch ‘Squid Game’ on Netflix on June 27.”

What even further fueled the speculations was the fact that Netflix Korea later deleted this video, as per the Economic Times. While the information was quickly removed, eagle-eyed fans captured screenshots. The possibility of Squid Game returning in June 2025 has sent fans into a frenzy. Social media is exciting as viewers discuss theories and predictions for the upcoming season.

The leak aligns with earlier statements from the show’s creators, who hinted that production was progressing smoothly and that a 2025 release is definite. All eyes are on Netflix as fans eagerly await official confirmation. Whether or not the leaked date proves accurate, one thing is sure: Squid Game Season 3 is shaping up to be another unforgettable chapter in this groundbreaking series.

