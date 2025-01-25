Over the past few months, Kevin Costner has faced many obstacles, from his exit from Yellowstone due to an alleged feud with showrunner Taylor Sheridan to the debacle of his passion project Horizon and its financial struggles. His personal life wasn’t too afloat either.

His divorce from his second wife, Christine Baumgartner, was finalized last year. Meanwhile, the first of his film series, Horizon, may have flopped at the box office, but it received a decent viewership on Netflix. According to a new report, Kevin is thus hoping the platform will bail him out of his financial troubles.

Is Kevin Costner hoping Netflix will bail him out of financial issues regarding the Horizon Film Series?

The veteran actor spent money from his own pocket to fund the three-film series, but the return hasn’t been fruitful, with the first movie failing to recover its budget. The response led to the postponement of the second part’s theatrical release. There is absolutely no guarantee that part two will ever be a box office success.

Life & Style Magazine says, “Kevin is good at projecting calm, experience, and a generally level head, but behind the scenes, the Horizon project has been stressful to him financially, physically, and even intellectually.” On the other hand, the only bright spot has been the performance of the first film on Netflix. It has helped him earn back some of the money he invested.

Kevin cannot understand why Horizon could not connect with the fans, but he wants to keep going forward with the rest of the films. He has found some good news after seeing the first movie’s response on Netflix, where it made its place in the top ten, thus offering him plenty of resurging hope.

“Netflix is the only company with deep enough pockets to bail him out of the hole completely Kevin has dug for himself with these movies” with its resources and connections. The insider said, “It’s a big check to write, but if the first movie continues to perform well for Netflix’s viewers.”

This has led to expectations that the popular streaming giant will eventually buy the rights to the whole series, helping Kevin become financially stable again. When the 70-year-old saw the popularity of Yellowstone and his role as John Dutton being immensely loved, he decided to start a venture on his own. The neo-western series gave him acclaim and money during its 5 seasons.

Thus, he decided to make a similar ranch-based story the way he wanted to as a “big-budget movie” series. Now, the actor hopes that Netflix will bail him out and stream all three films on their platform, thus showcasing it to people worldwide. “Horizon has to continue to perform on streaming for that to happen,” the report about Kevin’s financial troubles concluded.

