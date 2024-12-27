Veteran actor Kevin Costner has gone through a tough phase in his personal and professional life this year. The 69-year-old went through a divorce from Christine Baumgartner and was embroiled in controversy regarding his projects, the neo-western show Yellowstone and the film series Horizon. It was not an easy phase of his illustrious life to wade through.

However, a report has suggested that he has been leaning on his children during this difficult time. For the unversed, Kevin is the father of six, three of whom are adults, and the other three are teens. He has 40-year-old Annie, 38-year-old Lily, and 36-year-old Joe with his first wife, Cindy Silva. He shares 17-year-old Cayden, 15-year-old Hayes, and 14-year-old Grace with Christine.

Is Kevin Costner Leaning On His Kids After A Difficult Year?

As per Life & Style magazine, Kevin has been keeping himself afloat with the love and support of his children. “His kids from both ex-wives get along great, and they’re banding together to take care of him now,” a source told the portal. They are reportedly focused on “keeping his spirits up through the loneliness of the holidays and everything else he’s had to deal with.”

According to the report, Kevin was the best possible father during their childhoods, and they want to give back to him for all he has done for them. The insider called them “well-adjusted kids” and “a credit to Kevin.” They further suggested that they kept him strong and going amidst all he has faced at work and personal life.

Yellowstone Star Kevin Costner’s Rough Year Explained

For those unaware, in May 2023, Christine filed for divorce from Kevin, and in February of this year, it was officially finalized. The two tied the knot in 2004 in Aspen, Colorado, and have three kids, two sons, and a daughter. Apart from dealing with the divorce, Kevin also had work issues to tackle.

He left popular neo-western drama Yellowstone, and there were reports of a rift between Kevin and Taylor Sheridan, the showrunner and creator.

Part two of Yellowstone’s final fifth season concluded just a few days ago, featuring the death of his much-loved character John Dutton. Horizon, a four-part film series, was Kevin’s passion project for a few years. It faced setbacks and financial hits after the first movie and couldn’t recover its budget. Regardless, he is attempting to soak up the support of his kids.

A previous report also claimed that the actor is attempting to give himself a makeover with “occasional Botox and fillers, exercise, healthy diet plans, and a set of beauty rituals.” A source alleged that Kevin was attempting to include physical activities like hiking, surfing, and swimming to get fitter and look better. Hot saunas, low-carb diets, and workouts are also part of his schedule, apart from hairstyling, facials, and dashing new outfits.

