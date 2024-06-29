Following the divorce of Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner, the Yellowstone star has opened up about finding love again. The couple met on a golf course in 1996 when Costner was still married to his first wife, Cindy Silva. After his divorce from Silva in 1994, he got into a relationship with Bridget Rooney and had a child with her. However, after they broke up, the actor again ran into Baumgartner at a restaurant, which marked the beginning of their relationship.

Baumgartner is a handbag designer under the label Car Bag Couture. She married Costner in 2004 on his 160-acre ranch in Aspen. After their marriage, the couple lived in Santa Barbara with their children. Despite the 20-year age difference between the two, Baumgartner went upfront with Costner about wanting to have kids, and the pair dated for six years. She gave birth to a son, Cayden Wyatt, followed by another son, Hayes Logan, and a daughter, Grace Avery. She’s also the stepmom to Costner’s other children from previous relationships, Liam, Joe, Lily, and Annie.

Unfortunately, after 18 years into marriage, Baumgartner filed for divorce in May 2024 and the former couple requested joint custody of their children. Their divorce was eventually settled and the marriage was terminated in February 2024.

While his divorce took a toll on the Academy Award winner, he recently admitted to finding romance again at the premiere of Horizon: An American Saga. He told Extra, “My heart? Well, people are supposed to be together. So I’m sure that could happen for me.”

The Oscar winner also revealed to People that he sees himself falling in love again, “Yeah, I think everybody would like to be in love. There’s such a good feeling that’s associated with that. It may have to be defined in a different way, but yeah, I love the idea of that possibility. I’m not going to let anything harden my heart.”

Currently, Baumgartner is dating financier Josh Connor and Costner is focusing on his career.

