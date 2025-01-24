The drama between Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley has escalated more than expected. From open conversations to fiery arguments, their friendship has been under fire throughout the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Dorit’s split from her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, has seemed to aggravate the whole situation on the show.

When Dorit found out that Kyle and PK, who have been long-time friends, were still in touch despite her separation, she confronted Kyle. The other cast members also joined in with their jibes and remarks, leading to the reality star leaving in a huff. Kyle recently shared about feeling ambushed by everyone and her current situation with Dorit.

Kyle Richards On Feeling Ambushed On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

During a recent Amazon Live, Kyle Richards shared, “I probably should’ve taken the season off, to be honest, but I didn’t, and I was not equipped to deal with walking into those settings and feeling like I was being ambushed every time,” expressing how she felt during the currently airing 14th season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Richards (@kylerichards18)

“It’s not good for my anxiety, and it’s been really frustrating and hard to watch,” she added. Kyle felt that every time she went into the group, she was being ambushed. “And it was like starting right out of the gate,” she continued and pointed out that it was not fun going to Sutton’s party as Dorit and she had that fight going on which only escalated with time.

“I started feeling like even people who I thought were my friends. I had to question, and I was honestly depressed at that time. I really was,” Kyle expressed. The reality star also shared what her current equation with Dorit was. “I’m not supposed to give too much away, but yes, we’re in a much, much better place now.” Despite that, there was no guarantee of the future.

“The show airs, and you get mad again, and then we’ll have to do the reunion, and then it won’t be good again, so that part about being on reality television makes me sad,” she openly acknowledged the whole process. For the unversed, Dorit and PK have separated, and the storyline has been front and center this season on the show. Kyle has also faced the same.

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky’s Marriage

In 2023, Kyle announced that she was splitting from her husband, Mauricio Umansky. The two have not filed for divorce for more than a year since the news. Kyle Richards recently shared that she hasn’t had that conversation with him because it won’t be easy. She is well aware that once they go that far, there will be no turning back, and they are trying to figure it out.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Netflix Price Hikes Spark Backlash Despite Record Subscriber Growth In 2024 Earnings Report

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News