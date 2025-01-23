Bravo has been busy making silent offers to many known faces and public figures for roles on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Recently, executive producer Andy Cohen disclosed that the team wanted to cast Ayda Field, wife of Robbie Williams, on the popular reality series, but she had refused the offer five years in a row, much to the network’s dismay. There was also a rumor about alum Lisa Vanderpump being back for the next season, but Andy rubbished that report. Now, it has come to light that Rebel Wilson’s wife Ramona Agruma has been offered the reality series. Here’s what we know about it and what the actress thinks.

Rebel Wilson On Wife Ramona Agruma Being Offered Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

During her appearance on the Australian radio show The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Rebel revealed the news about the offer and her opinion about it. “Here’s some hot gossip. Ramona just got asked to be a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” she divulged, surprising the host. He said, “She’s got to do it!” and the actress quickly responded, “Well, that’s what I said.”

The host added, “She must.” Rebel Wilson then added that she loves the show and just loves watching it. Then she made a controversial remark about cast member Kyle Richards. “And then Kyle’s now, you know, maybe becoming a lesbian,” she remarked and added that she is her favorite on the show. This was in reference to rumors about Kyle’s romance with Morgan Wade.

When the host joked, “Are you open to an extra person?” referring to Rebel and Ramona’s marriage, they laughed about polyamory relationships. “One extra Mama doesn’t hurt when you want to go to the show,” he added. The female host asked, “Is Ramona not wanting to do it?” referring to RHOBH.

Rebel responded, “She’s not wanting to do it. I was like but babe it could be fun, like I love the show, I love reality TV.” The male host asked, “Is it fun when you’re on it, though?” The female host said, “I don’t reckon it would be, it’d be pretty hard being on that show” and felt she couldn’t deal with it. Rebel chimed in, “You’re in a lot of glam,” and said that stuff takes 2 hours.

“They go next level, Beverly Hills with their glam,” the female host pointed out but Rebel added that she would just love the process. The former then added that she would also be getting first hand gossip through Ramona if she was on it. The three then talked about the popularity of the show.

Rebel stated, “Everyone in Beverly Hills does watch that show and talks about those women,” and the female host agreed, “People would be dying to get on that show.” The actress felt “Ramona would be great because she really just tells it how it is” and doesn’t care what anybody has to say. Rebel then revealed that Kathy Hilton recommended Ramona.

