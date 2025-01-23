Here’s How Fans Reacted To Lily-Rose Depp’s Nosferatu Audition Tape
How Did Fans React To Lily-Rose Depp’s Nosferatu Audition Tape? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Lily-Rose Depp is earning widespread praise after her audition tape for Nosferatu surfaced online, showcasing her raw talent and captivating portrayal of Ellen Hutter. The leaked clip, shared by Discussing Film, showcases Depp delivering her lines in a raw and minimalist setting, sparking praise for her talent and dedication.

Lily-Rose Depp Wows Fans With Her Audition

Many fans hailed her portrayal as “ethereal” and “award-worthy,” drawing comparisons to her father, Johnny Depp while emphasizing her unique abilities. One X user wrote, “The scariest — and hottest to be honest — element of Nosferatu is the unhinged BPD energy Lily-Rose Depp brings to it.”

Another wrote, “Lily Rose Depp’s performance in Nosferatu (2024) has hit my top 3 performances of the year. absolutely ethereal.”

A third added, “Just got out of Nosferatu and I want to see Oscar winner in front of Lily Rose Depp’s name idk.” “Outacted her own father in just one scene,” echoed someone else.

Praise For Nosferatu And Its Cast

Others heaped praise on the movie as a whole, including its cast, with one tweeting, “Bill Skarsgard is not of this earth. Lily-Rose Depp does things with her face and body that I have literally never seen an actor attempt before.”

The remake of the iconic 1920s silent film stars Nicholas Hoult as Thomas Hutter and Bill Skarsgård as the enigmatic Count Orlok. Depp’s character is caught in a haunting obsession with the vampire.

Fans and critics alike have celebrated the film’s artistry, noting Depp’s remarkable physical and emotional range. Known for films like The King and her role in HBO’s The Idol, the youngster is steadily proving her acting prowess.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Beyoncé’s NFL Christmas Show Tops Trump’s Inauguration Viewership, Making Streaming History

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

RELATED ARTICLES

Check This Out