Lily-Rose Depp is earning widespread praise after her audition tape for Nosferatu surfaced online, showcasing her raw talent and captivating portrayal of Ellen Hutter. The leaked clip, shared by Discussing Film, showcases Depp delivering her lines in a raw and minimalist setting, sparking praise for her talent and dedication.

Part of Lily Rose-Depp’s audition tape for her role in ‘NOSFERATU’ has been released online. Read our review: https://t.co/lmDVuyswGS pic.twitter.com/gXismIqZuc — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 22, 2025

Lily-Rose Depp Wows Fans With Her Audition

Many fans hailed her portrayal as “ethereal” and “award-worthy,” drawing comparisons to her father, Johnny Depp while emphasizing her unique abilities. One X user wrote, “The scariest — and hottest to be honest — element of Nosferatu is the unhinged BPD energy Lily-Rose Depp brings to it.”

The scariest—and hottest tbh—element of Nosferatu is the unhinged BPD energy Lily-Rose Depp brings to it. From “please forgive me, I’m so impure” to “I HATE YOU, YOU COULD NEVER PLEASE ME AS HE DOES” in one breath like jfc. pic.twitter.com/mp55ImgBsQ — Chandler Morrison (@mechachandler) December 25, 2024

Another wrote, “Lily Rose Depp’s performance in Nosferatu (2024) has hit my top 3 performances of the year. absolutely ethereal.”

lily rose-depp’s performance in nosferatu (2024) has hit my top 3 performances of the year. absolutely ethereal. pic.twitter.com/bpfUbRdA0o — ♱ (@PRSNTISS) December 26, 2024

A third added, “Just got out of Nosferatu and I want to see Oscar winner in front of Lily Rose Depp’s name idk.” “Outacted her own father in just one scene,” echoed someone else.

just got out of nosferatu and i want to see oscar winner in front of lily rose depp’s name idk pic.twitter.com/3UtXubvrFy — jillian (@indierecqrds) December 26, 2024

outacted her own father in just one scene pic.twitter.com/gYXTAReejk — ً (@americanreqiuem) January 22, 2025

Praise For Nosferatu And Its Cast

Others heaped praise on the movie as a whole, including its cast, with one tweeting, “Bill Skarsgard is not of this earth. Lily-Rose Depp does things with her face and body that I have literally never seen an actor attempt before.”

Bill Skarsgard is not of this earth. Lily-Rose Depp does things with her face and body that I have literally never seen an actor attempt before. Disgusting, beautiful, disgustingly beautiful. The prudes are dead men walking, only the horny truly live. What a picture. https://t.co/88vpJ9yRMl — the lesser known fourth head of Cerberus (@ethanrants_) December 26, 2024

The remake of the iconic 1920s silent film stars Nicholas Hoult as Thomas Hutter and Bill Skarsgård as the enigmatic Count Orlok. Depp’s character is caught in a haunting obsession with the vampire.

Fans and critics alike have celebrated the film’s artistry, noting Depp’s remarkable physical and emotional range. Known for films like The King and her role in HBO’s The Idol, the youngster is steadily proving her acting prowess.

