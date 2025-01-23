Beyonce delivered a stunning performance during the NFL’s Christmas halftime show, streamed live on Netflix, where she debuted songs from Cowboy Carter.

Her appearance made history as the most-watched moment of the streamer’s coverage, drawing over 27 million US viewers, surpassing the viewership of Donald Trump’s second Presidential Inauguration, which attracted 24.6 million.

Breaking Records and Sparking Conversations

This record-breaking moment ignited discussions across platforms like Reddit and X , with fans celebrating her achievement and critics questioning traditional viewership metrics in the age of streaming.

A user on Reddit commented that Trump is “gonna go on another rant about her and Netflix by morning just watch [loudly crying face emoji] Please keep sharing this is gonna make his ass so mad! [laughing face emoji].“

Another person wrote: “I’m glad I was able to participate in this outcome by not tuning in.”

Others on X also had some things to say about the ratings with some defending the current president.

“Maybe on msm it did. The rest of us were streaming it from other platforms. Even my parents, who are in their late 60s, have moved to X, YouTube and rumble,” one person wrote.

Another added, “I watched it here on X, does the Nealson [sic] capture that? You’re relying on out of date statistical methodology. We’re not watching on cable tv etc anymore. 2025. Time moves on.”

A third wrote, “I don’t believe that, we were all watching on X or livestreams – you can’t even begin to count that.”

A New Era in Politics and Entertainment

Meanwhile, political dynamics shifted as Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President JD Vance, returned to the White House on January 20.

The inauguration was a star-studded affair featuring Trump’s family and prominent supporters like Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos.

However, it was clear that Beyoncé’s magnetic appeal had stolen the spotlight, reaffirming her status as a cultural icon.

