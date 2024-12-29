Beyonce set the stage ablaze in her hometown of Houston during the Ravens vs. Texans game, delivering an unforgettable 13-minute halftime show for Netflix’s Christmas Gameday coverage.

But it wasn’t just her dazzling rhinestone bodysuit and cowboy hat that had fans talking – it was the finger guns she fired during her performance, a gesture that, as many pointed out, is strictly prohibited by the NFL.

The league has a history of fining players for gun-related celebrations, but Beyoncé seemed to get a pass.

beyoncé — ‘cowboy carter’

nfl halftime show full performance (2024). pic.twitter.com/g7WYeBt99f — gabriel studios (@mediagabriei) December 26, 2024

When did Beyonce Make the Controversial Gesture?

The performance, dubbed the “Beyonce Bowl,” featured the pop superstar alongside special guests like Shaboozey, Post Malone, and her daughter, Blue Ivy.

As she performed ‘Ya Ya,’ Beyonce mimicked shooting guns with her fingers, perfectly syncing with the explosive fireworks that lit up the sky.

beyoncé doing finger guns to the rhythm of the fireworks to kick off ya ya was so damn iconic pic.twitter.com/2cklgGo6JJ — brooke⁷ SAW TAYONCÉ (@namsace) December 28, 2024

At the grand finale, as she belted out ‘Texas Hold ‘Em,’ she made the finger gun gesture again – this time as a massive banner dropped behind her with “BANG!” written across it.

Fans quickly noticed the glaring double standard. While players like Drake London, Allen Lazard, and Ja’Marr Chase were fined thousands for similar gestures, Beyoncé’s finger guns seemed to slip through unnoticed.

🚨🇺🇸 BEYONCÉ PLAYS WITH FIRE: NFL DOUBLE STANDARD GOES VIRAL Queen Bey’s tone-deaf finger gun display at Netflix’s Christmas game highlights celebrity privilege, while NFL players get fined for basic touchdown celebrations. The performance, her first since husband Jay-Z’s legal… pic.twitter.com/wkB5KwCXQz — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 26, 2024

Beyonce is No Stranger to Controversy

Beyonce has never shied away from controversy. Her 2016 Super Bowl performance, where she made political statements, and wore Michael Jackson and Black Panther party-inspired attire, sparked major debate.

Now, with her husband Jay-Z’s company Roc Nation being the NFL’s live music entertainment partner, his absence from the event only added fuel to the fire, especially amid the resurfaced sexual assault allegations against him and Diddy—claims both men have denied.

