The blockbuster success of Wicked has opened doors for more such epic films encompassing music, fantasy, and novel adaptations into one. The Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jonathan Bailey starrer has raked in a lot of money through the worldwide box office since its release this month.

The movie impresses Adam McKay, but he is unsure if it will stay around for too long. The director feels that it might get banned in the future, considering the way America has been regressing instead of progressing over the last couple of years. Here’s what the 56-year-old revealed about the same.

Adam McKay Praises Wicked’s Excellent Storytelling Level

McKay took to his Twitter account to share his thoughts on Wicked. He wrote, “On a pure storytelling level, Wicked Part 1 is right up there as one of the most radical big studio Hollywood movies ever made.” He added to the thread, “I know Part 2 swings back to the center a bit, but Part 1 is nakedly about radicalization in the face of careerism, fascism, propaganda.”

He further mused, “What’s really striking about Wicked Part 1 is that it’s coming out NOW when America has never been more right-wing and propagandized.” McKay mentioned that he knows the theatrical production and the book are much older; thus, part of the timing is a coincidence, but his point remained. The screenwriter also added a note for the trolls online.

Pointing at the constantly critical crowd on the platform, he stated that he is not reviewing Wicked through his tweets but is “talking about the story and POV as a commercial worldwide film.” A user had something to ask in the replies section of McKay’s post for Wicked, which prompted a response from the screenwriter in the context of Wicked’s potential future.

Why Does Adam McKay Think Wicked Might Get Banned In The Future?

The user responded with a few questions, “Do you mean the movie will be banned nationwide? Or do you mean some tiny town librarian will refuse to let a child check it out without a parent’s permission?” They claimed there’s a spectrum, and they can’t decide how much to mock McKay “without more info.” The former Saturday Night Live head writer was appalled at the reply.

“Jesus, dude. You think I’m 100% saying the movie will for sure be banned to the point where no one can ever see it?” he responded. McKay then added that the “idea of shutting down non-profits at the President’s discretion is in motion” and concluded that things are changing fast. For those not aware, Adam McKay has been actively involved in commentary and musings about social, economic, and political problems for a long time.

