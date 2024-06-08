Ryan Gosling has morphed into every “Saturday Night Live” writer’s dream. The actor who has hosted SNL three times has doled out memorable performances exercising his comedy chops with sketches like “Close Encounter”, “Papyrus,” and Beavis & Butt-head.

It was recently revealed that Ryan Gosling’s viral “Beavis and Butt-Head” was initially pitched for Jonah Hill’s Season 44 episode in November 2018. However, it was cancelled due to challenges stemming from prosthetics.

However, the shelved sketch was handed to Gosling; the rest is iconic history. Here’s a look at Ryan Gosling’s most memorable SNL sketches.

5. Ryan Gosling’s Cookie Crumbles Skit With Bowen Yang

Ryan Gosling, known to break character overcome by giggling fits over his co-stars’ performances, couldn’t help but crack up alongside Bowen Yang’s creepy doctor in the 2024 Cookie Crumbles skit.

The duo, clad in long creepy wigs and Ryan’s blood-stained garb, tries to break the news to a family that their father/grandfather had died in surgery. What sells the skit is the pair’s unexpected segue into a sales pitch for a new product they’ve dubbed “Cookie Crumbles,” which elicits laughter from the audience.

4. Ryan Gosling Erin Brokovitch Skit

In the 2024 hosting gig’s final sketch, Ryan Gosling giggled through this “deleted scene” from Erin Brockovich. In the sketch, Ryan and Chloe Fineman hilariously try to one-up each other as they list the numbers of their sad lives, which invariably expand to letters.

3. Ryan Gosling’s Papyrus Skit

In this fan-favorite sketch from Ryan’s second hosting gig in 2017, the Barbie star pays a font enthusiast who can’t come to terms with the Avatar Papyrus font. Gosling’s obsession over the font style inevitably turns him into a crazed man, losing it over style choice.

2. Ryan Golsling Beavis and Butt-head sketch with Mikey Day

The viral SNL sketch featured Ryan Gosling dressed up like Beavis from the famous cartoon Beavis and Butt-head during a serious discussion on AI. Cast member Mikey Day ups the stakes, portraying Butt-head, which causes Heidi Gardner, as the newscaster, to lose it as she sees the duo together in their costumes. Despite the characters giggling their way through, it was a hilarious sketch.

1 Ryan Gosling’s Close Encounters Sketch With Cecily Strong and Kate McKinnon

While hosting the show for the first time in 2015, Ryan Gosling, Cecily Strong, and Kate McKinnon were featured in the “Close Encounter” skit, in which the trio hilariously recounted being abducted by aliens.

In the sketch, Gosling and Strong’s characters recount positive interactions, but McKinnon’s character details a harrowing experience that causes Gosling to break character on more than a few occasions.

The sketch remains a fan favorite, raking hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube years after its debut.

