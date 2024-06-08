Johnny Depp is no stranger to strange behavior off and on screen. In addition to portraying zany characters in Tim Burton movies such as Edward Scissorhands and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, his peculiar antics in interviews and public appearances are well documented.

Remember the time the actor joked about killing the dogs to reporters at the 2015 Venice Film Festival after he and his then-wife Amber Heard engendered an international incident after bringing their dogs to Australia without going through proper quarantine protocol?

“I killed my dogs and ate them under direct orders from some kind of; I don’t know, a sweaty, big-gutted man from Australia,” Johnny Depp said, shocking the reporters.

Suffice it to say Johnny Depp is no stranger to bizarre antics. Considering his peculiarities, one would think the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star would be unfazed by strange antics. However, the actor was baffled by his encounter with filmmaker M Night Shyamalan, whose filmmaking delves into the supernatural world and has cultivated the belief that he is spiritually blessed and a bit otherworldly.

What did Johnny Depp say about M Night Shyamalan?

Over two decades ago, Johnny Depp detailed a bizarre M Night Shyamalan experience in the documentary “The Buried Secret of M Night Shyamalan,” directed by Nathaniel Kahn.

Many contend it’s a mockumentary devised by the director himself as a marketing ploy ahead of the release of his 2004 movie “The Village.” LA Times reported that the project was initially backed by filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan and the Sci-Fi Channel. However, it became an “unauthorized documentary” after Shymalan stopped participating when the questions became too personal.

So Nathaniel Kahn forged ahead with a mockumentary replete with interviews from celebrities, including Johnny Depp, who detailed their bizarre experience with the director.

Johnny Depp says he backed out of a Night project due to the director’s controlling demeanor.

In the mockumentary, Kahn meets Johnny Depp in a room in LA’s Chateau Marmont. Depp invites the director in and tells him everything he can remember, including backing out of a Night project because of his controlling demeanor.

Depp recalled, “It was the strangest thing I’ve ever been through when it comes to movies and stuff, and I’ve been in weird ones.” Depp continued, “It went to another level, and it felt like he was fishing, you know? At the deep, like he was trying to put his claws into me.”

Depp then revealed he was asked to sign an NDA promising not to speak about Night and his “world.”

Depp concluded the interview by saying, “It’s not worth it. I don’t know what he’s up to. It’s only movies. It’s a cinema. Step out and have a good time once in a while. Go get a doughnut.”

It is still unclear if Depp was performing for the camera. However, multiple publications ran with the story at the time. This prompted network President Bonnie Hammer to say Night had nothing to do with the documentary and had stopped participating in the project. Documentarian Nathaniel Kahn reportedly pressed on and made a three-hour film without Night’s cooperation.

Why did M Night Shyamalan back out of the documentary?

According to the Independent, Night backed out of the project after Kahn relentlessly pursued his notion that Night sees and talks to dead people.

His connection to the paranormal world allegedly stemmed from a terrible drowning incident in Night’s childhood, where he allegedly died but came back from the other side and began making movies with his knowledge of the netherworld.

