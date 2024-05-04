Ryan Gosling is receiving amazing reviews for his latest theatrical release, The Fall Guy. The action comedy also stars Emily Blunt in the lead role. Along with the movie, Ryan’s performance as a goofy and fun-loving stuntman, Colt Seavers, is being hailed a lot. Many have compared his fun and loving nature to his performance as Ken in the 2023 film ‘Barbie’.

The movie-going audience is a fan of Ryan Gosling for the kind of roles he chooses. From The Notebook to La La Land to Barbie, the actor has many beautiful characters on screen. Often, Ryan’s characters leave you in awe and rarely put you in a serious zone. But did you know the actor consciously makes such choices in his career? In a new interview, The Fall Guy star revealed that he doesn’t like to do dark roles.

Ryan Gosling On Not Playing Dark Characters

Ryan Gosling said, “I don’t really take roles that are going to put me in some kind of dark place. This moment is what I feel like trying to read the room at home and feel like what is going to be best for all of us. The decisions I make, I make them with [wife] Eva [Mendes], and we make them with our family in mind first,” the actor told The Wall Street Journal.

The La La Land actor’s latest revelations make us wonder if this is why he rejected Joker’s role in the 2016 film, Suicide Squad. If you aren’t aware, Ryan was the first choice to play the Joker in the David Ayer directorial. However, the reports stated back then that Gosling had to say no to the project as he was busy with The Nice Guys and La La Land. The role eventually went to Jared Leto. However, Ryan’s latest revelation makes us wonder if he rejected the offer because he didn’t want to play a character layered with darkness.

Meanwhile, The Fall Guy is directed by David Leitch and also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hannah Waddingham, Teresa Palmer, Stephanie Hsu and Winston Duke.

