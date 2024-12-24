Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer Wicked’s weekend actuals came much stronger at the US box office. As a result, it has surpassed the global haul of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. It was the 6th highest-grossing film of the year, and the title was snatched away from the movie. Scroll below for the deets.

The musical fantasy has strong legs in the US and remains so despite the release of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and Mufasa: The Lion King, and the higher actuals prove that. The movie was made on an estimated budget of $150 million, and the second part reportedly has an equal budget. Meanwhile, Godzilla x Kong was made on a budget between $135-$150 million. It is the highest-grossing film in the MonsterVerse, and a sequel is set to be released in 2027.

Based on trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, the weekend actuals came higher for Wicked, and it collected a strong $14.2 million on 2nd biggest 5th 3-day weekend for November releases with a drop of just 37.5% from last weekend. It managed to achieve that despite losing 393 theatres on Friday. The musical fantasy hits $384.6 million cume in the US and is the #2 highest-grossing universal film post-COVID only under The Super Mario Bros Movie.

Wicked has beaten LOTR: The Return of the King’s $381.9 million run as the #51 highest-grossing film of all time. It is eyeing to earn between $450-$470 million run in the US. At the global box office, the film has beaten Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s $571.75 million global run by earning $573 million worldwide this weekend. Ariana Grande‘s film is now the 6th highest-grossing movie of the year. The movie is yet to be released in Japan.

Wicked collected a solid $13.6 million on its fifth weekend, a drop of 36.7% from last weekend. It hit a $188.4 million overseas cume over 78 markets. The film will cross $600 million this week and is eyeing a $720-$750 million global run.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is available on digital platforms, and Wicked was released in theatres on November 22.

