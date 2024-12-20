Ariana Grande is now officially in the mix with Sean Diddy Combs, who is currently enjoying a stay behind bars, courtesy of some severe sex trafficking charges.

A video has surfaced of the ‘Die for You’ singer dancing with the disgraced media mogul on stage during her 2019 Coachella performance, where she headlined the festival. Ariana had several special guests, including Diddy, NSYNC, and Nicki Minaj.

The Clip has Become Viral on TikTok

The video, which is circulating on TikTok, comes as Diddy faces intense scrutiny over multiple lawsuits. Ariana performs alongside Diddy and Mase in the clip, singing the classic ‘Mo Money, Mo Problems’ by Notorious B.I.G.

#ARICHELLA: @ArianaGrande brings out @Diddy and Mase at #Coachella to perform ‘Mo Money Mo Problems’ as a tribute to Biggie, 2 Pac, and Mac Miller ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EIqnT878hx — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) April 15, 2019

The 31-year-old singer rocked a purple, flowy two-piece outfit paired with knee-high boots, her hair styled in a high ponytail. On the other hand, Diddy sported an all-white sweatsuit as he danced alongside her.

Sean Diddy Combs Has Been Slapped with Three New Lawsuits

The Coachella video surfaced after the rapper was hit with three separate civil lawsuits, which include allegations of rape and sexual assault. The lawsuits were filed anonymously in New York by attorney Thomas Giuffra.

Diddy has vehemently denied all the allegations against him until now. His lawyers issued a statement that read, “These complaints are full of lies. We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him.”

The 55-year-old will also officially spend the Christmas and New Year holidays behind bars. The disgraced media mogul has reportedly given up his quest for bail and will stay at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York until his trial kicks in next year.

His first attempt was shot down during his arraignment on September 17, just a day after his arrest in Manhattan. A second judge turned him down the next day, citing witness tampering concerns, and his third try on November 27 got the same result.

