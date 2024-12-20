Wicked’s resounding success cemented Ariana Grande’s position in the film industry. While she has been massively successful in the music industry, with several hit songs and awards, the pop star is enjoying her stint as an actor and wants to continue to pursue it.

While fans of Grande are expecting a world tour from her soon, she doesn’t seem to have plans for the same anytime soon. She released her seventh album, Eternal Sunshine, this year and has since been focused on promoting Wicked. Here’s what she revealed about her plans for touring

Will Ariana Grande not return to Tour ‘Anytime soon’?

Earlier this month, there were rumors that Grande would be going on a musical tour in 2025, but her label rubbished the claims and stated that there were no plans for a tour next year. Speaking to Variety, the singer shared her thoughts about the same. Grande said that she was grateful for the opportunity to pursue acting correctly. She added that her supporters know that “music and being on stage will always be a part” of her life.

She doesn’t “see it coming anytime soon.” The 31-year-old revealed that in the “next few years,” she hopes to explore “different forms of art” and accepted that “acting is feeling like home right now.” Grande stated that she is grateful and appreciative of how understanding her fans are. She thinks her journey with Wicked helped her grow in many ways.

But just because a tour is not on her immediate plans right now does not mean she is done with music. Grande expressed, “Music will always be a part of my life.” She also joked about the situation and said, “I’ll perform at my mother’s house.” On the other hand, she talked about Wicked’s sequel and the announcement of the film’s official title, Wicked: For Good.

Ariana Grande On Sequel’s Title Wicked: For Good

Grande revealed that everyone working on Wicked already knew about the second film’s title because it was printed on the original scripts and hard copies initially given to the cast. “We were floating around different ideas, but the scripts were printed with it since day one,” she said, adding that she is glad the name is now officially announced.

The former Nickelodeon star added that all of them “grew rather attached” to the name. She also said that Wicked: For Good was “the perfect title” for the sequel because the film franchise changed them all for good. For the unversed, Wicked: For Good, part two of Wicked, is slated for theatrical release on November 21, 2025. Apart from Grande, the film also stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero.

