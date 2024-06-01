In 2017, Bill Skarsgard gave everyone nightmares with his incredible performance as Pennywise in IT. Directed by Andy Muschietti, the film is based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name. Along with Bill, the film also featured Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Rylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyat Oleff, Chosen Jacobs and Jack Dylan Grazer.

When Bill Skarsgard signed up for the role of Pennywise in the ‘It’ movie, he was just in the initial phase of his career. At that time, the production house shared the first picture of him as the scary clown to create excitement for the film. However, Bill was subjected to immense backlash online. The actor revealed that all the negative comments affected him at that time.

Bill Skarsgard on Hateful Comments for It’s Pennywise

The John Wick: Chapter 4 actor said, “When you are twenty-six, you don’t feel young at all, but now, looking back at it, I was a kid. It was fairly early on in my career to take on something that had so many eyeballs and expectations on it.”

In the same interview with Esquire, Bill Skarsgard said that the comments were quite mean and made him nervous to start the job. “They did a thing that I felt was kind of mean. I was so incredibly nervous to start this job, and then the Internet is having so many hateful opinions on the weird, strange look of the thing,” added the actor.

Meanwhile, we will see Bill Skarsgard play the dancing and creepy clown Pennywise again, but not in the theatres. The actor will reprise his role for Max’s series ‘Welcome to Derry’, a prequel to the movies. The web series also stars Taylour Paige, Jovan Adepo, and Chris Chalk and is expected to be released in 2025.

