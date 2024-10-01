Rebel Wilson is married! The actress tied the knot with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma in a dreamy wedding in Italy on September 28th. The couple had been dating for over two years and engaged at Disneyland, California, in February 2023.

Wilson recently announced her wedding on social media, sparking fans’ curiosity about her wife. Here are some interesting facts about Ramona Agruma.

Ramona Agruma Hails from Latvia

Ramona is a native of Latvia, an Eastern European country. She studied law at a university in Riga, Latvia’s capital, from 2004 to 2009. In an interview in June 2024, Rebel Wilson revealed that she had yet to meet Ramona’s parents, as Latvia is not as LGBTQ+-friendly as other countries.

Ramona is a Fashion and Jewelry Designer

Ramona has established herself as an entrepreneur in both the fashion and jewelry industries. She is the founder of a sustainable clothing brand named Lemon Ve Limon. Based in Los Angeles, the company was founded in 2021 with the aim of providing comfortable and affordable clothing. In 2022, Ramona teamed up with Rebel to launch the loungewear brand R&R Club which focused on hoodies and sweatpants.

In 2013, Ramona ventured into the jewelry domain by establishing the luxury brand DeLys. She also served as the creative director of the company. Apart from her entrepreneurial skills, Ramona is the brand ambassador of Bee Goddess, a luxury jewelry company that sells pieces handcrafted in Istanbul.

She Acts as a Mother to Rebel’s Daughter

Rebel welcomed her daughter Royce Lillian via surrogate in November 2022. Before her delivery, Ramona and a few of her friends threw the actress a baby shower. Ramona is now very attached to Royce and helps Rebel in raising her. Shortly after the baby’s birth, she appeared on The Morning Show and talked about motherhood, saying, “It’s been amazing, it’s truly life-changing, but in a good way.”

Ramona and Rebel Connected on the Phone Before Meeting Each Other

In a 2022 interview with People Magazine, Rebel revealed that she found her lady love through a common friend, and stayed connected with her on the phone for weeks before meeting her. “We spoke on the phone for weeks before meeting. And that was a really good way to get to know each other. It was a bit old-school in that sense — very romantic,” the Pitch Perfect actress said at the time.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in June 2022, and have made several appearances together ever since, from red carpets to family vacations. The duo proposed to each other on Valentine’s Day in 2023 and walked down the aisle on the Italian island of Sardinia on September 28th, 2024.

