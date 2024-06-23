Rebel Wilson has recently opened up about the near-death experience of her life. The actress admitted that she has a major bug phobia which stems from a horrible event. In a recent interview with Us Weekly, the 44-year-old star shared her biggest running points when she was 18.

The Rebel Rising star said, “I have always had bugs-xiety … [since] growing up in Australia, where we have a lot of bugs. But also, one of the biggest turning points, when I was 18, I got malaria. I woke up one morning in an African bush and I had like 100 mosquito bites on my face.”

She further revealed that the incident landed her in “hospital for two weeks”. She shared, “I could have died from it, it was very, very bad.”

But bugs aren’t the only insects she hates. The actress explained, “I also remember being in my mom’s house, and they’d always have little flying gnats around the fruit bowl and I always hated it. I don’t want any little bugs crawling around at home, especially after having a baby,” she referred to her daughter, Royce Lillian, with fiancé Ramona Agruma.

Furthermore, Wilson also shared what made her kickstart her weight-loss journey. She added, “I had this consultation with a fertility doctor. He was like, ‘Well, you’d have a much better chance of having a child if you were healthy.’”

She continued, “It kind of really hit a nerve, that [it] could prevent me from having a child. I did have to go through this whole health journey in order to get my daughter, Royce. I am just so proud of my life and all the things that I’ve gone through…I’m just at a point now where I can be really open. It’s kind of cathartic in a way to just put it all out there. And then now, I move on with the next chapters.”

Wilson lost around 80 lbs in 2020.

