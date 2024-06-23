Megan Fox might have starred in a blockbuster movie, but according to critics, she holds a track record of starring in terrible films. Megan Fox is one of the few actors with the unenviable title of Worst Reviewed performers on the popular critic aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. While critics and audiences cannot always see eye to eye on a film, often disagreeing with the reviews, it’s a rare sight when we have a consensus between the two. Unfortunately, Megan Fox is among a string of A-list celebrities who have garnered wrist reviews for their performance in a film.

Ashton Kutcher had the unfortunate distinction of topping the list despite being a household name. One would think some of the worst-reviewed actors would have had a hard time landing roles, but the casting gods beg to differ, proving that critics and viewers have little say in the department. Here are five celebrities with the lowest score on Rotten Tomatoes.

5. Megan Fox

The Transformers star, who has starred in over three dozen films, is not a critic’s darling. Fox’s performance has been blasted by critics ever since her breakout role as Mikaela Banes in Transformers. Per Rotten Tomatoes, almost all of Megan Fox’s films are dotted with neon green splats of awful reviews, with a recent flick, Good Mourning, receiving a 0% critic score. Audiences were more generous, giving it a 57%.

In her nearly two decades in the movie industry, Fox has starred in multiple big-budget franchises. However, big-budget films such as Transformers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which fared well in the box office, failed to impress audiences and critics. Transformers Revenge Of The Fallen, which grossed $402 million globally, earned a 20% critic score and a 57% audience score. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which made $191 million in 2014, scored 21% from critics and 50% from audiences.

4. Adam Sandler

Perhaps one of the most surprising actors on this list, Adam Sandler, one of the biggest movie stars in the world, cuts a divisive figure. Before he proved his acting chops in movies such as Hustle, Uncut Gems, and Funny People, the A-list Comedian was one of the worst-reviewed stars for at least two decades.

Nearly 90% of Sandler’s films are dotted with green splats, with the 2010 blockbuster hit Grown Ups grossing over $162 million worldwide, receiving one of the worst 10% critic scores.

Jack and Jill 3%, Grown Ups 2 6%, and Ridiculous 0 % also join the ranks of mediocre films.

3. Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson is the third A-list celebrity whose popularity in the world was not reflected in her performance. Critics and audiences have slammed nearly 93% of Hudson’s movies. Hudson has repeatedly failed to replicate the success of her first movie, Almost Famous, which was praised by both critics and audiences. Meanwhile, Hudson’s most memorable film, “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days,” landed a 42% critic score despite being a hit with the audience and grossing over $100 million in 2003.

2. Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba is second on the list of worst-reviewed actors of the last 20 years. Over 95% of Alba’s movies are dotted with green splash signalling negative reviews. Only 5% received generally positive reviews. Critics and audiences blasted her most recent Netflix film, “Trigger Warning,” which received 24% and 17% respectively.

1. Ashton Kutcher

Arguably, one of the most famous actors in the world, Ashton Kutcher, has the worst-reviewed movies. Kutcher, who was Catapulted to stardom with his role as Kelso in That 70s Show, has mostly taken on a bumbling idiot role that doesn’t appear to be working in his favour. 98% of Kutcher’s films received negative reviews. His highest-grossing film, What Happens In Vegas (over $80 Million), received 25% from critics and 42% from the audience.

