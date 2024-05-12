Megan Fox and Scarlett Johansson are two of the most incredible beauties in Hollywood who were labeled as s*x symbols in the industry. They probably had to work extra hard to get people to take them seriously. However, the Jennifer’s Body star once admitted to feeling resentment to prove her worth to people. She even compared her situation with that of Marvel stars. Keep scrolling for more.

Megan and Scarlett both have addressed their objectification in their interviews often. Both have come a long way and created their industry identity. Megan was recently asked about the objectification of Sydney Sweeney in Hollywood in recent times. The Expend4bles star said that she barely survived, hence has no advice for the Anyone But You actress.

Scarlett Johansson has often faced sexist questions in her interview, and Megan Fox, once in an interview with Esquire, revealed she disliked having to prove to people that she is not a ‘retard’. The Jennifer’s Body actress said, “If you know how to take control of it, then it can be powerful.”

Megan Fox continued, “But I have no idea how to handle it yet, how to deal with it. I don’t want to have to be like a Scarlett Johansson – who I have nothing against – but I don’t want to have to go on talk shows and pull out every single SAT word I’ve ever learned to prove, like, ‘Take me seriously, I am intelligent, I can speak.’ I don’t want to have to do that.”

Megan continued, “I resent having to prove that I’m not a retard — but I do. And part of it is my own fault.”

Today, Scarlett Johansson is one of the A-list actresses, and Megan Fox is also an eminent personality in Hollywood.

