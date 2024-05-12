John Krasinski is an outstanding actor and a fantastic director. In 2009, he made his directorial debut with Brief Interviews with Hideous Men. But it was in 2018 that John astounded everyone with his direction of the horror movie ‘A Quiet Place’. After scaring everyone with his work, the actor-director now wants to make us nostalgic with IF, aka Imaginary Friends.

IF, aka Imaginary Friends, is an animated fantasy comedy in which a girl sees imaginary people around her. These people end up becoming her friends. Don’t we all have such IFs in our lives when we were kids? John Krasinski’s film has many top stars lending their voices to several characters. The voice cast includes Ryan Reynolds, Steve Carell, Bradley Cooper, Blake Lively, George Clooney, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, and many more.

John Krasinki On Getting Top Stars For IF

In Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, starring Jimmy Fallon, John was asked how he convinced Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Bradley Cooper, George Clooney, Emily Blunt and other big stars to be a part of the film. The Office star answered, “I gotta say, the most yeses of my career was on this movie and the fastest yeses because they all love the idea of imagination, going back to your childhood.”

In IF, Bradley Cooper has lent his voice to a character called ‘Ice’. About the same, John Krasinski shared, “I don’t know why when I created this guy, in my head, I was like, ‘He’s from Philly, and he’s a little bummed to be living in Arizona.” John stated that Blake Lively voices a cat, who dresses like an Octopus to overcome her fear of water. When John told Blake that everybody was lending their voices for his movie, Lively immediately jumped on board.

Some of the other stars who have voiced the characters in IF movie are Fiona Shaw, Cailey Fleming, John, Liza Colon-Zayas, Bobby Moynihan, Sam Rockwell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Awkwafina, Amy Schumer, etc. The film is slated to release in theatres on May 17, 2024.

