Taylor Swift is officially a billionaire. There’s nothing she can not afford, but she is busy currently regulating her boyfriend’s health choices. Amid rumors that she fears her relationship will be jinxed, she’s taking the necessary steps to restrict him from becoming a slob. Scroll below for all the details!

Travis is an American football tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. As much as he loves performing well on the ground, he also enjoys a lazy life during off time. However, it looks like that will not be the case anymore, as Taylor will not be controlling his eating and drinking choices.

Taylor controls Travis’ diet?

A source close to Heat World revealed, “Fitness and diet are very important to Taylor. She’s obviously attracted to Travis physically and knows how image-conscious he is, too. He’s used to eating and drinking whatever he wants in the off-season, but that’s just not going to fly anymore.”

Taylor Swift is also picking outfits for Travis Kelce because she reportedly cannot bear the idea of him becoming a slob! On the other hand, her beau is completely okay with her decisions. After he retires from football, he wants to pursue an acting career or get into TV hosting. So, of course, who better than the marketing genius Tay to help him make the right choices?

Tay is scared for her relationship with Travis?

It’s going all too well, but Taylor Swift is reportedly nervous about her relationship with Travis Kelce. A source close to Page Six reveals, “She wants a happy ending with Travis. She is worried about jinxing things.”

Swifties know that their icon has given it all in her past relationships. She’s been with Joe Jonas, Harry Styles, Matty Healy, and Joe Alwyn, but unfortunately, those romances did not work out. The past trauma has certainly led her to overthink.

The report also suggests Travis is not bothered by the fame that Taylor Swift comes with. He isn’t freaked out about the fame and is okay with that. The Lover singer hopes he stays the same!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce go on a double date with Gigi Hadidi & Bradley Cooper

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been rooting for Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce since the beginning. She’s rumored to be dating Bradley Cooper but has yet to confirm the romance. The best friends were spotted on a double date with their boyfriends at Carmel-by-the-Sea, California.

