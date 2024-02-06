Taylor Swift made the 2024 Grammy Awards night more memorable by announcing her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. Meanwhile, her fans speculate it might be about her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. That might be possible as the actor once co-wrote two songs for a pop star, and if we think creatively, poets, thinkers, songwriters, or authors are all creators.

Taylor and Alwyn were together for six years before breaking up last year. Taylor soon found love in Travis Kelce, and the lovebirds are going strong now. Tay is known for writing songs about her former lovers. For example, Dead John was about John Mayer, Style for Harry Styles, Forever and Always for Joe Jonas, Midnight Rain for Tom Hiddleston, and more. However, Her song Lover is also believed to have been written for Joe, which came out in 2019 while they were still together. It was Taylor’s longest relationship.

In 2020, Taylor Swift released her eighth studio album, Folklore, and two songs, ‘Exile’ and ‘Betty’ were co-written by songwriter William Bowery. It was later revealed that William Bowery was none other than Joe Alwyn. According to Showbiz CheatSheet’s report, Swift confirmed Joe was Bowery in the Disney+ documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions. She said, “Joe plays piano beautifully, and he’s always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things. And ‘exile’ was crazy because Joe had written that entire piano part.”

Joe was later interviewed by The Wall Street Journal, where the origin behind his pseudonym, William Bowery, was explained. It said, “Alwyn appears as a writer in the album credits as William Bowery, a pseudonym he says he pulled out in a ‘pretty off-the-cuff’ manner.”

It continued, “William was a tribute to his great-grandfather, William Alwyn, a musical composer he never met. And Bowery was for the downtown New York area where he spent much time when he first came to the U.S.”

This is from the creative point of view, which makes us believe that Taylor Swift might be referring to Joe as a poet since he contributed to her album, thus the title The Tortured Poets Department. However, there is another reason that validates our thoughts further. In 2022, Joe Alwyn and Paul Mescal revealed to Variety that they were part of an all-boys chat group called “The Tortured Man Club,” founded by Andrew Scott. Well, it only takes a little for people to add things up and reach a conclusion.

Lastly, she will continue to express her feelings through her songs, and her love life has always inspired her discography. Naturally, her split from Joe Alwyn would too.

Last year, in one of her concerts, Taylor Swift changed the lyrics of her song Karma, from Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.” It was about her relationship with Travis Kelce; the Swifties were gushing over that moment.

Taylor Swift’s album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ is expected to be released on April 19, 2024.

