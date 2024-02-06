Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani starrer ‘The Marvels’ had a disappointing run at the box office, but it might get a better response among viewers on the OTT platform. The movie is finally arriving on the streaming platform, and we are here to let you know about its release date and more.

It was a sequel to the 2019 film Captain Marvel when Brie’s character debuted in the MCU. It was a great success at the box office; however, the sequel was nowhere near the previous movie. Captain Marvel earned $1.13 billion at the worldwide box office, while the sequel only managed to make $206.08 million, making it one of the lowest-earning Marvel movies ever.

The Marvels starring Brie Larson is part of Marvel’s Phase Five. The studio has been struggling with the films not doing well in the theatres and their actors landing in controversies. People criticized Marvel for allegedly trying to be too woke when this film came out, and even the South Korean actor Park Seo-joon’s cameo couldn’t help this sinking ship.

The Marvels may have failed in terms of plot, but the visuals were on point, and they looked fantastic on the big screen. Captain Marvel, aka Carol Danvers, Ms. Marvel, aka Kamala Khan, and Monica Rambeau honed their powers perfectly, and it would be nice to see more of that in the future. Let’s take a look at their powers.

Captain Marvel’s Cosmic Energy Manipulation –

Carol Danvers went from being a US Air Force pilot to the most powerful character in the Marvel Universe after an explosion involving the Space Stone-infused Tesseract. Carol’s transformation into a Kree-Human hybrid led to unlocking her full potential. Her abilities include manipulating cosmic energy, flight, and superhuman enhancements, making her the strongest Avenger. Captain Marvel takes the lead in this film, steering the heroes through their cosmic puzzles.

Kamala Khan’s Hard Light Marvel

Marvel has implied that she is the MCU’s first mutant, and she channels her Hard Light abilities through her grandmother’s bangle. Her hard light constructs include barriers, fists, and floating platforms, making her more powerful.

Monica Rambeau’s Light & Energy Control

Monica Rambeau got her power during the events of WandaVision and can do amazing things with light. She gained the power to control different types of lights and energy.

The ladies received much support from Nick Fury, played by Samuel L Jackson, and the movie was released in the theatres on November 10, 2023.

More about The Marvels –

In the movie, we see Carol, Kamala, and Monica team up after their powers are entangled, leading them to unwillingly swap places with each other. They work together to use it to their advantage to face their enemy, the tyrannical Kree, Dar-Benn [Played by Zawe Ashton]. Nia DaCosta directed the MCU flick.

When & Where to Watch The Marvels?

After around three months, the movie is finally coming to the OTT platform. Like other MCU films, it will also be available on Disney+Hotstar from February 7. The movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

For more such content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: The Best Characters in ‘One Piece’ – Analyzed & Ranked

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News