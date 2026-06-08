The Devil Wears Prada 2 is still earning strong box-office numbers and maintaining an amazing hold overseas. The movie crossed a significant global mark this weekend despite the new releases. It has added a lucrative amount to its production costs, and it’s still tracking to be the third film this year to cross a major worldwide milestone by the end of its theatrical run.

How much has the film collected at the North American box office so far?

It is experiencing the most damage at the North American box office, yet it is showing great resistance. The film collected an estimated $2.8 million on its 6th three-day weekend at the domestic box office. It dropped by almost 52% from last weekend, losing 850 theaters on Friday. After 38 days, the domestic total of the movie is $215 million. It is tracking to earn between $220 million and $225 million in North America.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 crosses the $650 million mark worldwide

Despite a crowded weekend with two more new releases, The Devil Wears Prada 2 collected a solid $9 million on its 6th three-day weekend at the international box office. It declined by 32.3% from last weekend across 53 markets. The Meryl Streep starrer fashion sequel has hit the $448.6 million cume at the international box office. Allied to the $215 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection crossed the $650 million mark and now stands at $663.6 million.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $215 million

International – $448.6 million

Worldwide – $663.6 million

More about the movie

Made on a $100 million budget, it has earned almost 7x that amount, making it a blockbuster. The fashion sequel is tracking to earn between $680 million and $710 million worldwide. Interestingly, the franchise is around $10 million away from hitting the $1 billion milestone. The combined worldwide total for the two movies is an estimated $990.1 million. By the end of its theatrical run, The Devil Wears Prada franchise will cross the $1 billion mark.

The story follows Andy Sachs as she reunites with Miranda Priestly, navigating the evolving landscape of the fashion media industry as traditional magazine publishing faces decline and new challenges reshape their careers. The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on May 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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