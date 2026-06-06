Christopher Nolan’s star-studded fantasy action film, The Odyssey, is all set to hit the big screen on July 17, 2026, just two weeks before Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Starring Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron, it’s the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s next film after the biographical drama, Oppenheimer. Since the 2023 blockbuster earned a massive $975.8 million worldwide, expectations are naturally high for his latest directorial effort.

A few days ago, The Odyssey received an R rating from the Motion Picture Association. This means children under 17 would require an accompanying parent or adult guardian to watch the film. Although an R-rating restricts the size of the audience to a certain extent, it does not mean that the film won’t be able to post big numbers at the box office. In fact, Christopher Nolan’s last film, Oppenheimer, was also rated R and delivered a stellar box office performance.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at how much The Odyssey would need to earn worldwide to crack the top ten highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time at the global box office.

Top 10 Highest-Grossing R-Rated Films – Box Office Performance (Worldwide)

Here’s what the top ten highest-grossing R-rated films earned worldwide, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Deadpool & Wolverine (2024): $1.338 billion Joker (2019): $1.079 billion Oppenheimer (2023): $975.8 million Deadpool 2 (2018): $785.9 million Deadpool (2016): $782.8 million Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle (2025): $742.6 million The Matrix Reloaded (2003): $741.8 million It (2017): $719.8 million Detective Chinatown 3 (2021): $686.3 million Logan (2017): $619.2 million

Based on the figures above, The Odyssey would need to beat Logan’s $619.2 million worldwide total to crack the top ten highest-grossing R-rated movies list. With Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan has already demonstrated that he can deliver a massive hit without the backing of a franchise.

Moreover, the film’s expected IMAX revenues and the collective box-office pull of a star-studded cast that includes Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Tom Holland put The Odyssey in a good position to surpass the $619.2 benchmark and crack the top ten R-rated films list. Having said that, The Odyssey’s final box office outcome can only be clear after its theatrical release on July 17.

What’s The Odyssey All About?

The epic fantasy action film features Matt Damon as Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, who wants to return home after the Trojan War. During his long and arduous journey, he comes across dangerous obstacles and mythical creatures. Meanwhile, his family has been waiting for his return for many years and is not even sure whether he is alive or not.

The Odyssey Trailer

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