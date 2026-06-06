As many cinephiles may already know, the DC Universe (DCU) is considered a soft reboot of the earlier superhero franchise DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The rebooted franchise was created by James Gunn, Peter Safran, and DC Studios’ top brass, and its first film was James Gunn’s 2025 hit Superman. Starring David Corenswet in the lead role, it earned an impressive $618.7 million against a $225 million budget. In comparison, Henry Cavill’s first Superman film, Man of Steel (2013), earned $670.1 million worldwide, around $51.4 million more than the 2025 film.

And now, fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of DCU’s second film, Supergirl. Starring Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon fame) in the lead role, the Craig Gillespie-directed feature is slated for a theatrical release on June 26, 2026. Now, the question is: Can Supergirl earn enough at the worldwide box office to take the rebooted DCU franchise’s cumulative global earnings past the $1 billion milestone? Let’s break down the numbers.

Can Supergirl Take DCU Past $1 Billion Worldwide?

Since DCU’s first entry, Superman, earned $618.7 million worldwide, Supergirl would need to gross $381.3 million at the global box office to take the new franchise past the $1 billion mark.

According to a recent projection reported by Deadline, Supergirl is tracking to earn $55 million+ in its opening weekend in North America. This estimate is much lower than Superman’s $125 million domestic opening figure. So, because of a packed June theatrical slate, and since Supergirl is a relatively lesser-known character, surpassing Superman’s $618.7 million global haul appears highly unlikely.

Having said that, if the film meets its projections, delivers solid weekday and weekend holds over the next 4-5 weeks after its theatrical release, and gets strong support from international markets, it has a realistic chance to surpass the $381.3 million worldwide mark and take the DCU franchise past the $1 billion milestone. But the final verdict will be clear only after the film’s theatrical release on June 26.

What Is Supergirl All About?

The film is expected to follow Superman’s cousin, Supergirl (played by Milly Alcock), who was raised on a surviving fragment of the destroyed planet Krypton, where she witnessed unimaginable violence. While traveling across the galaxy, she encounters a young girl whose world has been shattered by tragedy. Supergirl embarks on a relentless and brutal mission of revenge across the galaxy.

Supergirl Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Masters Of The Universe Box Office: 3 Important Benchmarks It Must Reach To Hit The $425 Million Break-Even Point

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News