Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Day 37( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Bollywood romantic period drama Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to mint moolah even during its sixth weekend. Mind you, there’s massive competition from Dhamaal 4. Diljit Dosanjh starrer continues to lead against Alpha worldwide, but may miss the 100 crore club. Scroll below for the day 37 update!

How much has it earned in India?

According to estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga added 37 lakh to its kitty on day 37. It witnessed a 131% jump, compared to 16 lakh collected on the sixth Friday. But the end is near, and Sharvari and Vedang Raina co-starrer will likely miss recovering its 70 crore budget.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 63.65 crore net. Including GST, the gross total stands at 75.10 crore.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1: 12.25 crore

Week 2: 22.55 crore

Week 3: 17.45 crore

Week 4: 7.85 crore

Week 5: 3.02 crore

Day 36: 16 lakh

Day 37: 37 lakh

Total: 63.65 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga vs Alpha Worldwide

In 37 days, Imtiaz Ali’s romantic period drama has garnered 96.60 crore gross at the worldwide box office. This includes 21.50 crore amassed from the overseas circuits.

Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to rank as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. It is facing competition from Alpha, which has collected 95.88 crore gross and aims to steal its spot. So far, so good!

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the worldwide box office:

Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore Border 2 – 485.3 crore Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore Welcome To The Jungle – 193.73 crore Cocktail 2 – 166.09 crore Dhamaal 4 – 143.97 crore O’Romeo – 123.1 crore Main Vaapas Aaunga – 96.60 crore Alpha – 95.88 crore Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 87.78 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Day 37 Summary

Budget: 70 crore

India net: 63.65 crore

Budget recovery: 90.92%

India gross: 75.10 crore

Overseas gross: 21.50 crore

Worldwide gross: 96.60 crore

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 9: Impressive 89% Jump On Second Saturday, Beats Golmaal 3 & Housefull 2!

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