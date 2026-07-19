Bollywood romantic period drama Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to mint moolah even during its sixth weekend. Mind you, there’s massive competition from Dhamaal 4. Diljit Dosanjh starrer continues to lead against Alpha worldwide, but may miss the 100 crore club. Scroll below for the day 37 update!
How much has it earned in India?
According to estimates, Main Vaapas Aaunga added 37 lakh to its kitty on day 37. It witnessed a 131% jump, compared to 16 lakh collected on the sixth Friday. But the end is near, and Sharvari and Vedang Raina co-starrer will likely miss recovering its 70 crore budget.
The cumulative total at the Indian box office reaches 63.65 crore net. Including GST, the gross total stands at 75.10 crore.
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Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1: 12.25 crore
- Week 2: 22.55 crore
- Week 3: 17.45 crore
- Week 4: 7.85 crore
- Week 5: 3.02 crore
- Day 36: 16 lakh
- Day 37: 37 lakh
Total: 63.65 crore
Main Vaapas Aaunga vs Alpha Worldwide
In 37 days, Imtiaz Ali’s romantic period drama has garnered 96.60 crore gross at the worldwide box office. This includes 21.50 crore amassed from the overseas circuits.
Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to rank as the 8th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026. It is facing competition from Alpha, which has collected 95.88 crore gross and aims to steal its spot. So far, so good!
Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2026 at the worldwide box office:
- Dhurandhar 2 – 1850.85 crore
- Border 2 – 485.3 crore
- Bhooth Bangla – 292.64 crore
- Welcome To The Jungle – 193.73 crore
- Cocktail 2 – 166.09 crore
- Dhamaal 4 – 143.97 crore
- O’Romeo – 123.1 crore
- Main Vaapas Aaunga – 96.60 crore
- Alpha – 95.88 crore
- Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai – 87.78 crore
Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Day 37 Summary
- Budget: 70 crore
- India net: 63.65 crore
- Budget recovery: 90.92%
- India gross: 75.10 crore
- Overseas gross: 21.50 crore
- Worldwide gross: 96.60 crore
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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!
Must Read: Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 9: Impressive 89% Jump On Second Saturday, Beats Golmaal 3 & Housefull 2!
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