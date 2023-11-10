The Marvels led by Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris have hit the theatres today with Zawe Ashton as the main villain. Ashton will be walking on the path of her SO, Tom Hiddleston, and start her MCU journey as an antagonist in the role of Dar-Benn in the latest film. But who is Zawe Ashton? Stick to the end of the article to know everything about this new MCU baddie.

Ashton was born in Hackney, London, on the 21st of July 1984. Her parents were teachers, and she had her first acting experience when she was six. Zawe got a degree in theatre from the Manchester University School of Theatre. She has done notable works in television in the UK. Ashton has done some pretty good films as well. Besides her thriving professional life, the actress also enjoys a loving personal relationship with Hiddleston. The couple even welcomed their first child last year.

Zawe Ashton, before getting roped in as Dar-Benn, the Kree warrior or an Accuser of the Kree empire in The Marvels, had a lucrative career in theatre and television, too.

Zawe’s Time In The Theatre

The Marvels villain Zawe Ashton is an eminent theatre artist with plays like Harold Pinter’s Betrayal, The Arsonists, Gone Too Far, Othello, and many more plays to her credit. Her primary work in television includes The Demon Headmaster, Casualty, and Holby City until her big break came along with Fresh Meat. It was a sitcom about six students who share a house as they go through the ups and downs of their lives.

Zawe’s Work In Television

Zawe Ashton played Violet Nordstrom and became a fan favorite soon. The sitcom ran from 2011 to 2016. She did other shows like Case Histories, a thriller drama inspired by Kate Atkinson’s detective novels. The Marvels star also did Not Safe for Work, Wanderlust [a miniseries], and also appeared in one of the episodes of Doctor Who in 2014. Ashton was also seen as Oona in the series The Handmaid’s Tale.

Zawe’s Film Journey

Before making her big Marvel debut, Tom Hiddleton’s Lady Love did a few films in Hollywood alongside some well-known actors. She was seen in Nocturnal Animals alongside Amy Adams and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Ashton did Velvet Buzzsaw with Jake Gyllenhaal and Greta with Chloe Grace Mortez.

When Loki Met Dar-Benn!

Zawe Ashton and Tom Hiddleston met each other for the first time at a charity event in England in 2018. According to a report by Cosmopolitan, Zawe and Tom did reading at an event for Harold Pinter’s birthday, and that led her to get a role in the revival of Pinter’s Betrayal with Tom alongside her.

The play, also featuring Charlie Cox, ran from March to June 2019 at Harold Pinter Theatre at West End. The same year, Tom Hiddleston was spotted at the launch party of Zawe Ashton’s first book ‘Character Breakdown’ to support her. A People’s source reported that the couple had a ‘lovely chemistry’ while working together in the play. In August, their dating rumors surfaced online.

In 2021 came the news of Zawe Ashton starring in The Marvels as a villain, and in that same year, she and Tom Hiddleston got clicked on a vacation in Spain together. In 2022, reports about their engagement were confirmed by the Loki star in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. In October last year, the couple welcomed their first child together.

Zawe also shared in an interview how Tom gave her practical advice after she bagged the MCU role. Interestingly, the Loki Season 2 finale episode and The Marvels were released on the same day, making it a huge event for the lovely couple. They may both be successful in their individual MCU project.

Brie Larson, Zawe Ashton, and Iman Vellani starrer The Marvels is currently running in the theatres.

On the other hand, Tom Hiddleston-led Loki Season 2 is streaming on Disney+.

