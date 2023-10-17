MCU has been home to many superhero/comic book movies and series, with Loki Season 2 currently ongoing. The second episode featured another comic-book character, Brad Wolfe, and he took a veiled dig at veteran director Martin Scorsese. The role is being portrayed by actor Rafael Casal, and the director, Dan Deleeuw, has now clarified whether it was a jibe at Scorsese. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

For the unversed, the senior filmmaker has been very vocal about his dislike towards the comic book genre of films, and as per his claims, he does not see these works as cinema. Not only him, but other directors like Quentin Tarantino also share similar thoughts on this matter.

Last week, Loki Season 2 introduced Hunter X-5 as Brad Wolfe, who turned into an actor and is shown to be arriving at the premiere of his film Zaniac. In that sequence, Wolfe refers to his movie as ‘cinema,’ hinting at Martin Scorsese’s remark on the MCU films. He also referred to Zaniac as an ‘elevated thriller.’

Loki Season 2 director Dan Deleeuw has finally broken his silence and clarified the dialogues and whether it was a dig at Martin Scorsese or not. While speaking to ComicBook.com, Dan said, “I love that it was an elevated thriller.”

He added, “That’s what happens, in all honesty, that’s what happens. We had where we needed to go in the script; we had to know that Mobius figures out that why is Brad acting so jumpy? But we had Owen [Wilson] and Rafael [Casal] there that day and were shooting that scene last, and they had the entire day to play.” The Loki Season 2’s comments are a heads up indicating that it was indeed a dig at Scorsese.

The director also said, “So I had first take, I’m like, ‘Alright, let’s do it straight. Let’s do what we talked about.’ Then the second take, ‘Let’s amp it up.’ And then the third take, I was like, ‘Alright, go for it.’ And it was just Owen and Rafael just tag teaming off each other, and the cut that’s in there now is with one little trim, the two of them just running…[it’s] just the beauty of having two geniuses and two writers on your show.”

For the unversed, Martin Scorsese in 2019 shared his displeasure with the MCU movies and said, “It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.” He even compared them with theme parks.

Loki Season 2, starring Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson, has been streaming on Disney+.

For more updates on MCU, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Liam Payne Faces 6-Month Driving Ban For Repeated Offending, Former One Direction Member Also Fined $300 For Speeding

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News