Quentin Tarantino has been vocal about his opinions about blockbuster superhero franchises like Marvel’s films. The renowned director once didn’t even take a moment to slam the Keanu Reeves-led The Matrix franchise despite liking the first film in the series. The director is not very fond of the overuse of CGI, and these Reeves-led films, being of the sci-fi genre, heavily depended on the use of VFX.

Tarantino is known for his non-linear filmmaking format with several layers in his story-telling. As a result, it creates more depth to his narratives, and because of all these reasons, he is considered one of the greatest directors of the present times. On the other hand, The Matrix franchise has a staggering amount of fan following, and people thoroughly enjoyed every part of the series.

After watching The Matrix, Quentin Tarantino did not hesitate to praise the Keanu Reeves starrer film. He told Far Out Magazine, “I saw the evening show [of The Matrix] at the Chinese theatre on the Friday it opened… I remember the place was jam-packed, and there was a real electricity in the air…We don’t really know what’s going to happen, and then THAT movie happens. It was a profound experience, and I had enough foresight to put the thoughts together before the lights went down.”

As per Empire’s report, the Pulp Fiction director might have gotten triggered after seeing Keanu Reeves at an early screening of Kill Bill 2 and ranted his feelings over the actor’s The Matrix sequels. Director Luc Besson brought Reeves for the screening. Seeing him there, Tarantino said, “I watched Keanu watching, and I suddenly felt it.” He continued, “You know, my guys are all real. There’s no computer f*cking around. I’m sick to death of all that sh*t. This is old school with f*cking cameras. If I’d wanted all that computer game bullsh*t, I’d have gone home and stuck my di*k in my Nintendo.” He also predicted how CGI would kill cinema as an art form.

He said, “This CGI bullsh*t is the death knell of cinema. Movies are far too f*cking expensive at the moment, and it’s killing the f*cking art form. The way it’s going, in ten year’s time, it will officially be killed.”

The celebrated director has shared his plans to retire after his tenth and final film, The Movie Critic.

Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix got its fourth film in the franchise in 2021, The Matrix Resurrections.

