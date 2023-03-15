Keanu Reeves, expecting his fourth John Wick movie, is often considered one of the most humble celebrities in the showbiz industry. Being in the entertainment industry for over three decades, the actor had impactful roles in movies like The Matrix, Speed, The Devil’s Advocate, The Lake House, and many others. Among the long list of blockbuster movies, the actor was once tricked into doing a movie he did not want.

Sometimes friendship takes you to places that you never want to. The same happened with Keanu when his friend signed a contract on his behalf, and later the actor had to do the film to avoid any legal consequences. Read on to find out more about the incident.

During a conversation with Calgary Sun newspaper, Keanu Reeves reveals he was tricked into playing a role in the 2000’s ‘The Watcher’ when his friend signed on his behalf. As his friends forged his signature on the contract, the actor avoided getting involved in a legal dispute and agreed to do the role. “I couldn’t prove he did, and I didn’t want to get sued, so I had no other choice but to do the film,” said the John Wick actor.

Upon agreement, Keanu had a condition that producers release him from having to promote the film or appear on any red carpets. The actor abstained from bad-mouthing the movie, even after the twelve-month period had expired. His role was against his typical onscreen affability as a serial killer in a cat-and-mouse game with a detective, which had mixed reviews.

Directed by Joe Charbanic, The Watcher had Keanu Reeves as a menacing killer who taunts James Spader’s overwrought cop. There were many reports that the actor was unhappy during the filming as had envisaged that a minor role had been made the center of the film.

