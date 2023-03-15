Author JK Rowling, known for her Harry Potter book series, has been at the centre of controversies since her alleged transphobic tweet dated back to 2019. Since the author received backlash for her remarks, she has tried to clarify but does not seem to succeed. Recently, JK Rowling mentioned how she received support from Potterheads while others were protesting against her.

Rowling created the Wizarding World, which comprises both the Harry Potter series and The Fantastic Beast. She wrote and published the award-winning book series from 1997 to 2007, which were soon adapted into movies that earned millions.

JK Rowling recently began her podcast, The Witch Trials of JK Rowling, in an attempt to provide herself with a platform where she could clarify that her Harry Potter books do not promote witchcraft. The author also defends herself for her remarks on trans people that agitated netizens via her podcast.

In the latest episode, Rowling opened up about her 2019 tweet and mentioned that she knew she would upset people with her tweet. The author said, “I knew because I knew that I could see that they believe they’re living the values that I dispose in those books. I could tell that they believed that they were fighting for underdogs, indifference, and fairness.” She further mentioned how bad the tweet’s impact was as, at times, she was worried about her and her family’s safety.

However, JK Rowling revealed that a “ton” of Harry Potter fans were still on her side during the controversy. She said, “A ton of Potter fans were still with me. And, in fact, a ton of Potter fans were grateful that I said for what I said.”

Rowling received a massive backlash in 2019 after she showed her support for Maya Forstater, a researcher who lost her job due to her gender beliefs and claimed that “transgender women could not change their biological sex.” Since then, the debate around Rowling’s alleged transphobic comments has continued.

