Selena Gomez has been in the news for quite some time now over the entire Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner drama. Now, leaving that behind, an old drama rather, an old boyfriend is trying to hog the limelight. A few years ago singer Demi Lovato’s boyfriend now an ex Max Ehrich tried to allegedly gain attention by dragging Selena’s name and claiming to like her. It seems he has not given up just yet. Scroll below to get all the scoop.

For the unversed, Ehrich and Lovato reportedly started dating in 2020 around March. They even got engaged after four months of relationship only to split up in September of that year only. Following the breakup, several pictures and videos went viral which claimed that Max liked Gomez.

Now years after that it seems Max Ehrich has not yet given up on Selena Gomez. According to a report by the Twitter page, Buzzing Pop, he once again gave the Rare singer a proposal for going on a date with him. He said that via a comment under one of Sel’s Instagram posts. The alleged comment read, “Let’s go on a date to see my new movie Southern Gospel this week.” It was followed by yet another comment that read, “Beautiful.”

As soon as this post got uploaded on Twitter, the netizens had a gala time roasting the actor, one of the users wrote, “Not him promoting his flop movie in her comments.. STAY AWAY FROM HER,” another user wrote, “why is this man everywhere.”

A third user commented, “An icon and a p*rnstar”, and another fourth user’s comment read, “GET A JOB”. One of the netizens wrote, “Idk why but I feel like he gives off Joe Goldberg vibes!!!” Another commented, “His sense of dignity is non-existent.” There were a few who mentioned that although Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato may not be friends now, she would bever date him as Lovato and Max were engaged once.

Previously, in 2020, at one point he was alleged of saying that he wanted to marry Selena Gomez, but that came to an end with Demi Lovato’s tweet that read, “It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have a conflict that’s between them NOT YOU.”

Max Ehrich continues to shoot his shot at Selena Gomez under her Instagram post: “Let’s go on a date to see my new movie Southern Gospel this week” pic.twitter.com/ZRnK4c4P9I — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) March 14, 2023

As for Selena Gomez rumours were swarming around that she is currently dating Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers.

