Nick Jonas once played ‘F*ck, Marry & Kill,’ and the three names that were put forth to him were Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, and Demi Lovato. Of course, things were bound to be awkward. While Nick has been close friends with his Camp Rock co-star, he dated the other two beauties.

For the unversed, the Wrecking Ball singer and the Only Murders in the Building actress were in an alleged feud because of their common past. Things got worse when rumours floated that Sel’s ex Justin Bieber and Cyrus were a thing. But those rumours turned out to be false.

Coming back to the point, back in 2015, Nick Jonas did an interview with Capital FM where he was asked who he would ‘F*ck, Marry, Kill?’ His options were Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, and Miley Cyrus. What he answered came as a surprise to many people. The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle actor said, “Demi, obviously wife because we’re like brother and sister and friends.”

“I’d prefer to spend life with her, as opposed to the others,” Nick Jonas added. When asked who he would rather kiss, Selena Gomez or Miley Cyrus, the singer said, “I dated both of them at some point in time, which makes this a little more uncomfortable.” He continued, “I’d probably say Selena lips and Miley [leave], although I’ve got love for Miley. She’s great.”

While talking about Gomez and Cyrus, both have come a long way, and it seems like the feud between them is long gone. Previously this year, the Taki Taki singer did an impression of Miley during her SNL skit. The Hannah Montana star reacted to it, suggesting a friendship brewing between them.

