Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is loved by all and it was no surprise when he got an amazing response from his loyal fans when he interacted with them during the premiere of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas. While a few questions revolved around the movie and also why he doesn’t age the actor receiving a marriage proposal from a fan grabbed all the eyeballs at the event.

The 54-year-old action star had a heartwarming exchange with a fan during the premiere of his new flick when he was on the stage with director Chad Stahelski discussing how he kept his character’s watch and wedding ring as mementos from the shoot. Keanu told the audience how amazing they were dubbing them “f***ing awesome.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Variety, a fan from the audience shouted, “I’ll marry you!” Being the amazing individual he is, Keanu addressed the statement by replying, “Yeah, be careful what you wish for.” According to the publication, another fan asked if he ever ages to which Keanu quipped, “Yeah man, I age. I really—I age. It’s happening, man.” Speaking of his love life, Keanu is in a relationship with visual artist Alexandra Grant. The couple first bumped into each other at a dinner party in 2009 and dated for years before finally making their relationship public in the year 2019.

On the work front, Keanu’s ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ will hit the screens on March 24. Speaking about the movie at the premiere, director Chad Stahelski recalled his favorite moment from the movie. Giving a spoiler-free answer, Stahelski told fans, “It was the first day Keanu came on set” adding, “He had the suit back on and it was the first time we were back together in three years. So it was pretty special.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: “Keanu Reeves Is One Of The Best Creative Partners,” Says John Wick: Chapter 4 Director Chad Stahelski

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News