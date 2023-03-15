Chad Stahelski, the director of all the ‘John Wick’ movies, who is gearing up for the release of his 4th film from the franchise, has called Keanu Reeves one of his best creative and collaborative partners.

Talking about working with Keanu, the director said: “I’d say first and foremost, I love working with Keanu Reeves. I think he’s one of the best creative, collaborative partners I could have ever wanted.”

Sharing what to expect from the new chapter, director Chad Stahelski said, “John Wick: Chapter 4 transports us in an exciting new direction.

“We continue to uncover new and sometimes unexpected facets of John Wick, and introduce many new characters, who have some surprising connections to Wick. In addition to the action, there is brotherhood and hope, and we explore some emotional threads that were only hinted at in the previous films.”

‘John Wick: Chapter 4‘, is a direct sequel to the 2019 film ‘John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum’, will feature old and new cast members, including Donnie Yen as Caine, Bill Skarsgard as Marquis, Laurence Fishburne as Bowery King, Rina Sawayama as Akira, Ian McShane as Winston, Shamier Anderson as Tracker, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu, Clancy Brown as The Harbinger, Lance Reddick as Charon, and Scott Adkins as Killa.

Lionsgate and PVR Pictures will release ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ in theatres on March 24, 2023 in India.

