Keanu Reeves is all set to make a grand return to the big screens with his much-awaited John Wick: Chapter 4. The neo-noir action film belongs to one of the most popular action franchises in Hollywood and expectations are really high when it comes to the box office. Now, as per the early projection, the film is set to take the biggest-ever opening for the franchise in North America.

Helmed by Chad Stahelski, the film is a sequel to John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which was a box office success. Apart from Keanu in the titular character, this action thriller also stars Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Laurence Fishburne and others in key roles. It is scheduled to release on 24th March all across the globe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the domestic market, advance booking for John Wick: Chapter 4 is now open. Now coming to box office projection, a report in Deadline suggests a biggest ever opening for the franchise. Previously i.e. Chapter 3 had earned $56.8 million during the opening weekend. The upcoming film is now predicted to open between $60-$70 million during the first weekend at the North American box office.

Let’s see where John Wick: Chapter 4 lands at the box office when it releases.

Meanwhile, Keanu Reeves is well known for performing many of his own stunts, which is why he spent nearly three months just training for the fourth instalment of his John Wick franchise.

“It’s been about 12 weeks of training. It’s new levels of action,” Reeves said in a new featurette for the sequel, reports Variety. “You know, nun-chucks, which was challenging. John Wick’s action asks just a little bit more. And you see the effort and the commitment from the team,” he added.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Jab We Met Re-Release Box Office: Shahid Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Classic Love Story Creates Magic Yet Again

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News