A little over 1 crore – That’s the distance left to be covered for Pathaan to emerge as the biggest ever Hindi release. The target of 511.30 crores is now really close as the 509.90 crores have been accumulated by the Hindi version. This was made possible after Wednesday stayed ultra stable all over again with 0.77 crores coming in. On Tuesday the film had collected 0.77 crore and Monday numbers were 0.82 crore so the film is holding up quite well.

The red carpet can now be arranged for Pathaan as it readies to go past Baahubali 2: The Conclusion tomorrow in just the Hindi version as well and that calls for huge celebrations. This has come at a time when gaps between Bollywood successes have really widened. Drishyam 2 came in November, Pathaan came in January and now hopefully March will have some blockbuster successes. What’s needed though is that there are big to medium successes every week and unfortunately while that’s not happening currently, a mega blockbuster success like Pathaan gives a reason to smile.

Overall, the film stands at 528.12 crores at the box office and is marching well towards going past the score of 535 crores and then add a bit more to that as well.

