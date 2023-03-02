Shah Rukh Khan has made the biggest-ever comeback in Bollywood with his Pathaan. Right from day 1, the film has been on a winning spree and broke several pre-existing box office records like a cakewalk. In the latest update, we have learnt about the nett collection earned by the film in Delhi/UP circuit. Keep reading to know more!

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is already Bollywood’s highest-grossing film ever at the Indian box office. In a couple of days, it’ll be dethroning Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Well, that really would be a historic feat to be achieved, but before that, let’s take a look at the film’s collection in Delhi/UP circuit where it has already surpassed the SS Rajamouli directorial.

It is known that Pathaan has become the biggest-ever hit in the Delhi/UP circuit by beating Baahubali 2. And now, we have the actual collection of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer in the region. As per the report on boxofficeworldwide.com, the action extravaganza has earned a humongous total of 110 crores nett from the region and it’s the highest ever figure.

In a nett collection of 110 crores, Pathaan’s distributor share is 53 crores, making it the most profitable film in Delhi/UP circuit. Baahubali 2 had earned 98.64 crores here with a distributor share of 47.87 crores. We can see that the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has left the Baahubali sequel behind by a margin of over 11 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

