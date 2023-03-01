Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular superstars in the world and enjoys a massive fan following. While he may be a popular star now, there was a time when a security guard did not allow him to enter the muhurat of his own film. Scroll down to know more.

The superstar is currently basking in the glory of his recent blockbuster Pathaan. The spy thriller film, helmed by Siddharth Anand, is breaking all the box office records not only in the domestic market but also overseas.

In an old interview with Simi Garewal, superstar Shah Rukh Khan recalled an anecdote when a guard did not know him and hence, did not allow him to enter the muhurat of his own film. For the unversed, the incident reportedly occurred during the launch of a film called Shikhar, which eventually got shelved.

As reported by ETimes, SRK said, “This guy stopped me from entering my own muhurat. It’s a little strange saying, ‘look, I am Shah Rukh Khan’ and I’m saying that I am the hero of this film.” However, the security guard refused to believe Shah Rukh was a film actor and said, “Bahut dekhein hain heere moti maine tere jaise.”

The Pathaan actor kept repeating that he is the hero of the film and recalled saying, “Sab mera wait kar rahe hain aur iske liye mujhe stage pe aana hai. Please mujhe jaane do.” Ultimately, another crew member from the film’s team was called who told the guard that SRK was indeed the lead actor of the film. Upon hearing this, the guard replied, “Personality toh hai nahi. Yeh kaise hero hai?”

Shikhar was announced with Shah Rukh Khan and Jackie Shroff but was eventually shelved. Subhash Ghai was to direct the film but after it was shelved due to budgetary issues, he made Pardes with Shah Rukh Khan.

