Pathaan is now staying ultra steady on the weekdays. While the daily numbers are under 1 crore now, the fact remains that after Friday to Monday hold, now even Monday to Tuesday hold has been excellent. While the film collected 0.82 crores on Monday, collections on Tuesday stand at 0.77 crore which is really good. It shows how well the film has managed to have a strong grip at the limited screens and shows where it’s playing and the scenario is going to be the same right till 7th March, before Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar arrives on 8th March.

The film has now collected 527.35 crores overall while the Hindi version stands at 509.15 crores. By the time the week is through, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer would be barely a few lakhs away from crossing Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) lifetime of 511.30 crores and that distance would be covered by Friday afternoon. In fact, with an open weekend ahead, the Sidharth Anand directorial action thriller could well have a very similar weekend as the last when around 5.50 crores came in since there is no competition whatsoever.

Pathaan has done really well in taking forward its all-time mega-blockbuster run and while one waits to see where it eventually land up, rest assured it has gone down in the history books as one of the most stupendous box office winners that one has seen ever since the inception of the 100 Crore Club. While there have been 200 Crore and then 300 Crore Club been established as well, this one with a first-time ever 500 Crore Club entry for a Bollywood film is nothing less than sheer magic.

For the unversed, Pathaan was released on January 25, 2023.

