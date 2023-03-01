We witnessed one of the biggest clashes of Kollywood with Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu facing each other at the box office during Pongal 2023. In the end, Vijay’s film walked away as a winner, but not to forget, even Ajith’s film did well for itself and emerged as a commercial success. Now, let’s take a look at its closing worldwide collection!

Helmed by H. Vinoth, the action entertainer also stars Manju Warrier, Samuthirakani and others. Upon its release, the film opened to mixed reviews from critics. However, it worked well among the masses and as a result, it turned out to be his second-highest-grossing film globally.

Speaking about the worldwide box office collection, Thunivu closed its run at a healthy sum of 200.57 crores gross. It includes 122.10 crores nett (inclusive of Tamil and Telugu) from India, which equals 144.07 crores gross. In overseas, the film crossed the 50 crore mark by earning 56.50 crores gross.

Thunivu could have been Ajith Kumar’s highest-grossing film ever but it missed a chance by an inch as Viswasam is at the top of Ajith’s list with a gross collection of 205 crores.

Meanwhile, both Ajith Kumar and Thalapathy Vijay make headlines due to the hardcore rivalry between their respective fan bases. One recent example is the Varisu vs Thunivu clash that happened at the box office. Both films were released on the lucrative occasion of Pongal. The situation was so tense among fans that the police had to take control of the situation in Chennai on the very first day of release.

